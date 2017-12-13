Thunder Help George Prevail In First Trip Back To Indiana

Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Paul George made a winning return to Indiana, hitting the clinching free throws with 10.7 seconds left in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 100-95 victory over the Pacers on Wednesday night.More >>
Dwight Howard scored 23 points to help the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-103 on Monday night.More >>
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has been named the winner of the 2017 Heisman Memorial Trophy.More >>
Baker Mayfield is The Associated Press college football Player of the Year, becoming the fourth Oklahoma quarterback to win the award since it was established in 1998.More >>
