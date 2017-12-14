Car Crashes Into Chouteau's Amish Cheese House

Chouteau's Amish Cheese House is going to have some rebuilding to do after a car slammed into the business on Wednesday.

Authorities say a driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed through the front of the deli side of the store located on Highway 69.

They say no one was injured and there is no word yet on how much it will cost to make repairs to the store.

Despite the crash, the Amish Cheese House remained open.