Tulsa Woman's Century Of Life Celebrated

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa woman celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday evening.

Several generations of family and friends gathered at the Villages at Southern Hills on South Lewis to celebrate Goldie's century of life.

"She's always wanted to live to be 100.  And that was her goal and she's made it. We had a big celebration when she turned 90.  And I said well we'll do this again in 10 years, and we're doing it," said son-in-law Christopher Gomez.

Gomez says Goldie has had a lot friends over the years and has blessed a lot of lives.  He says the secret to her longevity is her love of chocolate.

