Man Arrested After Dropping Gun During Glenpool Robbery Attempt

Glenpool Police say a man tried to rob a local convenience store Wednesday evening, but dropped the gun in the process.

Police say the robbery happened at the H&Z Mart at 141st Street South and Highway 75.

They say the man entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, telling the clerk he'd kill him if he didn't give him the money.

The clerk did what he was told, but when he put the money on the counter the robber dropped his gun. The clerk, Gary Adams then grabbed the gun and a baseball bat and chased the robber outside, where Adams held him until police arrived.

"Emotions are pretty high right now, thinking of my family I got to go home to my family so a little bit emotions kind of got the better of me but I'm doing OK," said Gary Adams.

The name of the robbery suspect has not been released.