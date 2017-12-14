Police: Three Teens Arrested For Coweta Vandalism

Coweta Police arrest three teens suspected of vandalizing cars in their community.

According to police, the three, Kolton Stach, 18, Franklin Pool, 19, and Chase Charlton, 18, are accused of slashed tires on several vehicles as well as a police car.

In all, police say the trio damaged six vehicles. They also say the vandals keyed a hate message into the patrol car.

