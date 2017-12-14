Shots Fired Outside Tulsa Restaurant Overnight

Police are trying to locate a man who they say fired multiple gunshots outside of a Tulsa restaurant early Thursday.

Officers say the shooting happened at Mr. Lucky's Pub and Grill near 41st and Memorial just before 2 a.m.

They say a drunk man inside the restaurant starting making threats and was told to leave. After the man left, he went to his vehicle, a white Ford Escape, grabbed a gun and shot, hitting two restaurant employee pickups parked nearby.

Police said he then drove away, firing several more rounds into the air.

Officers say fortunately no one was hurt.

If you know anything about this crime you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.