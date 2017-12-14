McDonalds Testing New Burger At Owasso Restaurant

Owasso has an opportunity to try out a new McDonalds hamburger.

That's according to Owassoisms.

The McDonalds located on Highway 169 at North 135th East Avenue, between Owasso and Collinsville, is one of only seven stores across the country testing the new burger.

It's called the Archburger and it's described as a smaller burger with a potato bun and "Arch Sauce" for $2.19.

They say there are two other Archburger options including the Bacon Archburger and an Archburger L&T.