Union School Bus Breaks Down On Highway 169

A Union School bus was parked by the side of Highway 169 during rush hour Thursday morning after a minor mechanical problem. Students were transferred from bus that broke down while northbound on the highway near 36th Street North.

The bus driver pulled over on the shoulder to wait for help. Quite a bit of smoke came from the tail end of the bus, but a school official said there wasn't a fire.

The school district sent a second bus to pick up the students. Both buses took off a little bit later.