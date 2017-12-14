Jenks Police Look For Suspects In Credit Card Fraud

Jenks Police are looking for two people in a credit card fraud investigation. They released photos of a man and woman they say are involved in the use of stolen cards.

The man and woman are pictured in surveillance photos from Tulsa-area stores. Both are wearing jeans and Chicago Bulls fan clothing.

They were driving a green Kia Soul, a news release states. If you have any information that can help police identify them, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Reference Jenks Police Department case #2017-1601.