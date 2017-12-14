Concrete Mixer Tips Over On Tulsa Street

A concrete mixer rolled onto its side while exiting Highway 169 at 91st Street in Tulsa Thursday morning.

Tulsa police, firefighters and EMSA responded, but so far no one reported any injuries.

The truck appeared to be turning left onto 91st Street when it rolled over onto its passenger side. The wreck caused a backup in the eastbound lanes of 91st Street.

Police called in two large wreckers to remove the truck. One of the wreckers lifted the back of the mixer and set the truck back on its wheels at about noon.

Facebook live video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD and pilot Will Kavanagh: