Concrete Mixer Tips Over On Tulsa Street - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Concrete Mixer Tips Over On Tulsa Street

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A concrete mixer rolled onto its side while exiting Highway 169 at 91st Street in Tulsa Thursday morning.

Tulsa police, firefighters and EMSA responded, but so far no one reported any injuries.

The truck appeared to be turning left onto 91st Street when it rolled over onto its passenger side. The wreck caused a backup in the eastbound lanes of 91st Street. 

Police called in two large wreckers to remove the truck. One of the wreckers lifted the back of the mixer and set the truck back on its wheels at about noon. 

Facebook live video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD and pilot Will Kavanagh:

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.