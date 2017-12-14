Cleveland County DA To Announce Rodney Anderson Decision

A decision on the Rodney Anderson rape accusation will be announced Thursday afternoon, according to Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn and Norman Police.

Anderson, a running back for the University of Oklahoma, has been accused of rape, according to court documents filed by a Norman woman on Dec. 4. Mashburn will announce at 2 p.m. whether Anderson will be charged with any crime.

In a VPO request filed by the woman, she said she recently remembered Anderson sexually assaulting her after an encounter in mid-November.

Anderson's attorney says Anderson "did not nor would he ever force himself on any woman." He continues, "the woman attempted to pursue a relationship with Anderson and the claims surfaced only after he did not reciprocate a desire to pursue a relationship."

