Kiefer Police Hope Public Can Identify Suspected Car Burglars

Kiefer Police Department posted video surveillance of two persons of interest in several thefts from vehicles. A surveillance camera captured images of two people using a flashlight to look into an SUV.

The suspected thieves are wearing hoodies, but police hope someone may have seen then in the area or might recognize what they are wearing.

The thefts took place December 12, 2017, in Brownstone. The video was taken at 2:35 that morning. If you have any information that can help identify the men, call Kiefer Police at 918-321-5992.