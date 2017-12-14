Tulsa Mother In Custody In Death Of Toddler

Tulsa police have arrested a woman in connection to the child abuse death of her son. Dasia J'nene Dickenson was arrested Thursday on charges of permitting child abuse by injury and two counts of child neglect.

Police say the little boy, who would have turned 2 in February, was on life support this weekend and died Monday morning.

Dickenson's boyfriend Zachery Collins is in jail for child abuse murder after police say he killed her 22-month-old son. Authorities say Collins admitted slamming the baby’s head into a wall, so hard it left a hole in the wall.

“He had severe head trauma, internal injuries, injuries that weren't survivable,” said Cpl. Mark Kraft.

Dickenson left the toddler and two other children in Collins' care Friday night when she went, court documents say. Kraft said Collins admitted to growing very frustrated that the child wouldn't sleep, throwing him against the wall and punching him in the stomach.

An affidavit said Dickenson came home Saturday morning and found the toddler with extensive bruising, his head in a pool of blood. She called Collins' mother for help instead of 911, police say, causing a delay of about an hour in his receiving medical care.

Investigators also say Dickenson was aware Collins had a history of drug and alcohol abuse and had been arrested twice for domestic assault and battery.

Police say the other children were not hurt.

Dickenson is being held on a $150,000 bond.