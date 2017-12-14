Man Shot Multiple Times In North Tulsa

A man was shot multiple times Thursday night in north Tulsa.

Tulsa police responded around 5 p.m. to a shots fired call in the 2400 block of North Winston.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, a middle-aged man, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

Police said the man's wounds appeared to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a family dispute.

The suspect fled the scene in a car and police are attempting to locate him.

The suspect has been identified but the police department is not ready to release his information at this time.