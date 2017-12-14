Bixby School Board Fields Public Questions On Football Team Assault Allegations

For the first time Thursday night, people were able to talk to the Bixby school board about a sexual assault investigation involving several football players.

This is the third week in a row the school board has met following the allegations and even though this is the first week for public comment, only one person showed up to speak.

“What are you doing to keep my kids safe. What are you doing to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” asked Liz Rahal during the meeting.

Rahal has three students at Bixby Schools and said she was very disheartened by the lack of action by the school board on the current investigation.

“I am frustrated when my kids come home and tell me, 'mom the kids who are accused of doing this are walking the halls at my school',” she said.

Court documents state a football player was sexually assaulted at a team function at Bixby School Superintendent Kyle Wood's home in late September.

“I think your abject fear of doing the wrong thing has paralyzed you from being able to do the right thing,” said Rahal.

The police report shows the student came forward to administrators on October 26th, but it wasn't reported to authorities until November 2nd.

“It’s been over a month that information has been delayed and still we don’t have the superintendent or principal off the job,” Rahal said.

The Bixby School Board has spent two executive sessions talking with their attorney and both times, they've come back and said they didn't have enough information to make a decision.

“I think it’s important that people understand that we are all parents. We are all community servants and we want to make the right decision,” said Board President Dr. Ron Schnare.

And many parents are hoping that administrators will do the right thing.

News On 6 reached out to the OSBI to see if there was an update on the investigation and they said all they can say is that the investigation is open and active.

There is another special meeting scheduled for next week.