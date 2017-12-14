Amber Alert Issued For Two Kids Missing After Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa police issued an Amber Alert Thursday night for two children missing after a shooting that stemmed from a family dispute.

Police said Jason Myers Jordan, 40, drove off with the two kids with him after shooting a family member twice in the 2400 block of North Winston.

Police are looking for Jace Allen Jordan, 9, and Andi Aliyah Rayne Jordan, 1.

Police found Jason Jordan's vehicle in the 1300 block of North Winston, but the children were not inside.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

Police believe the children may be in danger based on Jordan's reckless behavior and past criminal history.