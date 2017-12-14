Broken Arrow Fire, Other Agencies Deliver Toys To Hospitalized C - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Broken Arrow Fire, Other Agencies Deliver Toys To Hospitalized Children

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

No child wants to be in the hospital for Christmas.

Some kids have to be there, but there are a lot of agencies like the Broken Arrow Fire Department that works hard to spread a little cheer.

The department started collecting toys after Thanksgiving. They'll give them to Toys for Tots, to Broken Arrow Neighbors, and Shuan Christmas said "we get to come to Children's Hospital to hand out toys to the kids that spend Christmas in the hospital."

They delivered some goodies Thursday.

Makaela got a couple of Barbies and some blocks.

Several agencies provided a smorgasbord of Christmas activities for kids who could get down to the lobby. There was music, cookie decorating, dogs from Paw-Pals, Wonder Woman, and the Jolly Old Elf himself.

Roman got a fire truck.

"It's a good feeling to help these kids," Christmas said.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department will accept donated toys at all fire stations until Christmas....

