Woman Recovering, Man Arrested After Jenks Hit-And-Run Crash

A Glenpool woman is recovering and a Bixby man is in jail after a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened in Jenks.

Police said the driver was found passed out in his truck in Bixby about two hours after the crash.

He's booked at the Tulsa County Jail on several complaints.

"I woke up today and I feel like I've been hit with a battering ram," said Lauren Higgins, whose car was it.

Higgins was sitting at the blinking stoplight at 121st and Elwood in Jenks when her SUV was rear-ended around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

"It looks like I have no trunk left. It looks like an accordion. He hit me that hard," Higgins said.

So hard she was pushed into the middle of the intersection.

"I feel like it was in slow motion almost ... he hit me so hard my shoes came off," Higgins said.

Higgins said the driver came up to her with insurance information in hand when she was on the phone with 911, but then he went back to his truck.

"He gunned it and went south down lEwood and took off," Higgins said.

Several good Samaritans stopped to help.

"One of the bystanders jumped in his car and tried to chase him but church, everyone is getting out of church, a lot of small churches along Elwood and he couldn't keep up with him, he lost him in between," Higgins said.

Higgins posted about it on Facebook and said a Bixby Police officer reached out.

It wasn't long after that police say they found 49-year-old Jeffrey David Sutton passed out in his truck with open containers and a loaded gun.

"I am so unbelievably relieved," Higgins said.

Now she's hoping her SUV isn't a total loss since her father, who passed away last year, helped pick it out.

"His last Christmas he came to visit me here and gave me the down payment to get the car," Higgins said.

But, most importantly, she's thankful she's alive.

"I am so glad that he didn't hit anybody else, that no one was killed," Higgins said.

Police said Sutton failed a field sobriety test.

Higgins said one woman who commented on her Facebook post said her family was almost hit by him in Jenks, too.