Keviyon Cooper Named Bob Hurley Auto Group Athlete of the Year

13 of Green Country's best football stars gathered at News on 6 for our annual Bob Hurley Auto Group Athlete of the Year Banquet.

This year, Union star Keviyon Cooper took home the top honor for his performance against Owasso and for battling back from a brain injury suffered during that game.

"It's a blessing, because, as everybody knows, my career got cut off short in week five. It's just truly a blessing. I'm happy that Dan Newman saved my life with his quick actions that he did. Man, I feel beyond, beyond blessed. Really, really, really good," said Cooper.