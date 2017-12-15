Police Cancel Amber Alert For Two Tulsa Children - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Cancel Amber Alert For Two Tulsa Children

Department of Corrections photo of Jason Jordan. Department of Corrections photo of Jason Jordan.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police canceled an Amber Alert early Friday for two Tulsa children missing after a shooting Thursday.

They say nine-year-old Jace Jordan and one-year-old Andi Jordan are safe. 

Police say the suspect's sister told officers her brother, Jason Jordan, 40, dropped off the children at around 6 p.m. 

She was driving with Jace and Andi in her vehicle when she heard the Amber Alert.  Seeing a police car at a QuikTrip at 11th Street and Highway 169, she stopped and told the officer she had both children and was unaware an Amber Alert had been issued.

Police said Jason Jordan drove off with the two kids following a shooting of a family member in the 2400 block of North Winston at around 5 p.m.

12/14/2017 Related Story: Amber Alert Issued For Two Kids Missing After Tulsa Shooting

Police later found Jordan's vehicle in the 1300 block of North Winston, but the children were not inside.  

Officers are still looking for Jason Jordan, who they now believe is driving a black 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Oklahoma license plate EUC-433.

