Feds: Wagoner Man Kept Stepdaughter Captive For 19 Years

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Federal grand jury in Muskogee has indicted a 63-year-old Wagoner man accused of kidnapping his stepdaughter and holding her captive for 19 years in Mexico and elsewhere, during which time he fathered her nine children.

An indictment handed up in Muskogee on Wednesday accuses Henri Michelle Piette of kidnapping Rosalynn Michelle McGinnis in 1995 or 1996 and traveling with the intent to have sex with her.

An FBI agent says in an affidavit that Piette first had sex with McGinnis at an eastern Oklahoma home when she was 11 or 12.

McGinnis, now 33, managed to escape from Piette last year in Mexico, where they were living, and she went to the U.S. embassy.

The Associated Press generally doesn't identify sexual abuse victims, but McGinnis has discussed her case publicly.

