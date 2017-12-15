Woman Injured In Tulsa Crash

Police say a woman is in the hospital after a Tulsa wreck late Thursday.

Officers say at around 11 p.m., the woman mistakenly entered an apartment complex near 58th and Memorial through an exit gate.

When she tried to back out, that is when a man driving a Toyota Tundra pickup slammed into her.

The woman is in the hospital with a leg injury, but the man was not hurt.

The man told police he had just purchased that pickup Thursday and only driven it about ten miles before the crash.