Cool Start For Friday Across Green Country

It's a chilly start to the day. Big coats with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Some clouds through the morning hours and then sunny skies this afternoon. The seasonable cool air mass will be moderating today and highs will be warming in the low 50s. Northwest winds through the morning will transition to a southwest wind for the afternoon. Fire danger is still a concern today but will increase tomorrow.

Strong south winds will pick up on Saturday. Morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Warmer temperatures in the afternoon, low relative humidity and stronger winds will create high fire danger. Moisture will increase late in the day and you'll notice cloud cover increasing. Highs will be in the low 60s. Showers then expected to move in with a quick moving system Saturday night. By midnight, scattered showers will be in Green Country with more widespread activity through Sunday late morning.

The upper level features of this system will move out but the surface boundary will stall out across Kansas. It won't be until Tuesday morning, that the surface boundary will get another shove southward and clear our area. Rain chances will wind down by Sunday around lunch time with clouds sticking around. Highs should be close to 50. The second upper level wave will break out showers for the second half of Monday. Highest chances will be across southeastern Oklahoma.

Quiet weather will prevail for Wednesday before we prepare for our next strong system. This system could impact travel for Christmas weekend. It's hard to tell how much precipitation we will see but there's a chance we'll have some wintry weather during the weekend. Models are still in disagreement on the outcome of this storm system but what does look likely is a cold blast. Much colder air will settle in on Friday, just in time for last minute shopping. We'll keep you updated on the chance for winter weather and the impacts to travel.