Convicted Killer Alton Nolen Sentenced To Death

A judge has sentenced convicted killer Alton Nolen to death Friday.

In September, he was found guilty of beheading a co-worker at Vaughan Foods in Moore and assaulting other co-workers.

The judge also gave Nolen three life sentences and another 130 years for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon convictions.\

Jurors recommended the death penalty back in September.