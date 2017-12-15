Tulsa African-American Affairs Commission Meets For 1st Time - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa African-American Affairs Commission Meets For 1st Time

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Friday, December 15 marked the first-ever meeting of Tulsa's African-American Affairs Commission at City Hall. Tulsa has long had commissions for Hispanic groups, for Native Americans - but has never had a commission for African Americans.

It's been a long time coming for Mayor G.T. Bynum and City Council Vanessa Hall-Harper who have been working to bring the commission into being.

The diverse group includes pastors, folks representing business, education and other community groups.

Friday was an orientation setting as the group began its efforts to improve the quality of life for African Americans in Tulsa.

9/21/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Group Wants Formation Of African American Commission

The 21 commission members are: Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, Thomas Boxley of the Institute for Developing Communities, Darryl Bright of Citizens United for a Better Educational System, Cassia Carr representing Tulsa Economic Development Corporation, DeWayne Dickens, Harriette Dudley, Eddie Evans, Devin Fletcher.

Also, Reggie Ivey representing North Tulsa Community Coalition, Alicia Latimer of the African-American Resource Center, Margaret Love, Lauren Oldham, Ashley Philippsen, Burlinda Radney representing the Business and Agenda Networking Group, Kuma Roberts, Gregory Robinson, Rev. Weldon Tisdale Sr., Maybelle Wallace of Theatre North, Bill White representing the Greenwood Cultural Center, Carlisha Williams, and Kristi Williams representing the African Ancestral Society.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.