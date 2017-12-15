Kellyville Firefighters Battle Small Grass Fire

Kellyville firefighters responded to a grass fire in the area of 171st and Slick Road Friday, December 15. It's the second time in 24 hours the department was called to that location for a grass fire.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control. It burned about four to five acres, according to Osage SkyNews 6 HD pilot Will Kavanagh.

Fire danger is high Friday and will be very high Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Saturday afternoon's highest fire is expected from noon to 6 p.m. with S to SW wind gusts.