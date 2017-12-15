Brush Fire Threatens Structures Near Henryetta - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Brush Fire Threatens Structures Near Henryetta

Posted: Updated:
Image of the fire from Osage SkyNews 6 HD. Image of the fire from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.
Image from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showing the size of the fire. Image from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showing the size of the fire.
Image of the fire. Image of the fire.
HENRYETTA, Oklahoma -

A brush fire threatened buildings near Henyretta Friday afternoon.

The fire stretched along Highway 75 for several miles.

Lester Sullivan with Plainview Fire Department said several departments are fighting the fire, including Henryetta, Dewar, Okemah, Weleetka, Wetumka, Wilson, Dustin, Plainview and Sunrise.

Bruce Jones with Thehenryettan.com said an official told him a semi with a flat tire sparked the flames. Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed the fire burning grass, brush and cedar trees. 

So far no one has reported any injuries. 

