Copy-Convicted Murderer Alton Nolen Formally Sentenced To Death

Convicted murderer Alton Nolen was formally sentenced Friday. And the judge went with the jury's recommendation.

Nolen will be getting the death penalty.

"For the people who had to relive their horrors [...] it was heroic." - Judge Lori Walkley

It's been more than three years since Nolen beheaded Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods. Her daughter and her husband were both in the courtroom Friday as the sentencing was read.

Nolen's other victims like Traci Johnson and Bryan Aylor were also there.

News 9’s Tiffany Liou says she saw a member of the jury and he told her he just wanted to have an answer after investing over five weeks in this trial.

Nolen will face the death penalty for murdering Colleen Hufford. But, he has five other charges. And to bring justice to those victims, the judge also gave him three life sentences plus 130 years for his assault charges.

#AltonNolen Sentence: consecutively

1. 1st Degree Murder: Death Penalty

2. Assault Battery Deadly Weapon: Life

3. Assault Deadly Weapon: 55 yrs

4. Assault Battery Dangerous Weapon: Life

5. Assault Battery Dangerous Weapon: Life

6. Assault Battery Dangerous Weapon: 75 yes

“I think it’s just satisfaction that things went exactly how we were hoping they would, the way the jury worked out in our favor. And she upheld that and I think it’s just time to finally I don’t want to say put it behind us, because I don’t know that you actually can, but at least start moving forward a little bit easier now,” said Kelli Baranek, Colleen Hufford’s daughter.

Friday, Nolen acted like he did the whole trial - head down, eyes closed and ears plugged. He had no reaction when he was sentenced to the death penalty.