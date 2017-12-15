Thieves Take Man's 9-Week-Old Puppy

A Wagoner County man says he's devastated after someone broke into his home and stole his nine-week-old puppy.

Deputies said the thief also got away with several other items.

The owner said a lot of what was stolen can be replaced, but more than anything, he wants his puppy back. And he'll take him back no questions asked.

In a rural neighborhood in Porter, deputies said the thieves went inside the man’s home and also stole several TVs and guns.

Neighbors told deputies they were in a brownish-red, older model 4x4 truck, possibly a GMC or Chevy.

Bobby Applegarth just got his puppy two weeks ago.

"I just hope the people that took the stuff, it really helps them. If they would have just asked, I would have pretty much given them anything they wanted," said Bobby.

If you have any information about what happened or know where the puppy might be, call the Wagoner County sheriff's office.