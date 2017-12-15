Advocates Say Rodney Anderson Sexual Assault Case Hurts True Vic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Advocates Say Rodney Anderson Sexual Assault Case Hurts True Victims

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Victims’ rights advocates say they're concerned the Rodney Anderson case could keep actual victims from coming forward.

12/15/2017 Related Story: Rodney Anderson Accuser Issues Statement, Stands By Accusation

The Cleveland County DA declined to file rape charges against the OU running back after the investigation showed the woman was not telling the truth.

Advocates say high-profile cases involving false claims poison the well for true victims of sexual assault.

"If you came to work today and said "my house got robbed last night", then I would say "oh my gosh what can I do" and set up a go fund me account for you. So why is it not like that for when women come forward with claims of abuse?" said Advocate Mackenzie Masilon. 

The woman, Courtney Thornton, sent a letter to the Oklahoman, saying, "I held full faith that the Oklahoma criminal justice system would achieve due process with a thorough investigation. Yesterday's press conference ... diminished my faith in our local judicial system."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.