Lost Santa Letter From 1973 Gets Returned

A letter to Santa that never reached the North Pole nearly 45 years ago is being returned to sender.

Sarah Bridgeman said she found the letter at a garage sale among things found in a storage unit and bought it.

The letter from Scott Cashon from Bixby is addressed to Mr. Santa Claus, North Pole and dated December 3, 1973.

Bridgeman posted it on Facebook, hoping someone might know where to find Cashon so she can return the letter.

"His sister ended up contacting me and I'm going to mail the letter back to him and she's going to get it to him on Christmas Day," said Bridgeman.

In his letter, Scott asked for some walkie-talkies, but ultimately said Santa can put "anything you want in my stocking."