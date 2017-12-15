Jenks Walmart Shortchanged Nearly $1,000

Jenks Police hope you can identify two people they say scammed a business out of nearly a $1,000 in just a couple hours.

Police said shortchanging is a crime that can happen to anybody.

They said they want to catch these two people before there are even more victims.

Surveillance pictures show two short change artists working a Jenks Walmart.

Police said the two men in the video walked up to the cashier to buy a group of Visa prepaid cards.

Police said the men handed the cashier money to pay, which was intentionally short.

"I'm gonna say no it's not let me count it and then I'm gonna count it in front of you. And while I'm counting it I am going to roll some of that money away and make it disappear," said Sergeant Jason Jackson.

Police said the men then paid the cashier the difference but walked out with lots more.

It's called shortchanging and it's a common crime, and officers say it can happen to anyone.

"Basically, what you are looking at for lack of better terms is a magician that is making things disappear and your mind never realizes it," said Jackson, "The cashier will lose track of what is going on."

Police said short change artists will pick times like these to scam businesses. When stores are busy and cashiers have less time to sort through cash.

They said the more pressure the artist can put the cashier under and confuse them, the better.

"There is a lot of movement that goes on with hands and trading back and forth," said Jackson.

Investigators said the two men in the video shorted the store almost $1,000 in a 2-hour time span.

"Don't trust people to count money for you. If you're a cashier if you're taking money from someone count the money yourself. Separate what you have counted and be diligent about it," said Jackson.

Police said they expect to find more victims.

If you know who the men are, call CrimeStoppers.