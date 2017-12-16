Fire Danger, Chance Of Rain For Green Country Saturday

From fire to rain: Very high fire danger and a fast chance of rain are in the cards for Green Country over the next 24 hours.

Our ongoing drought continues to feed wildfire danger in our area, and with south winds gusting at times near or above 30 miles per hour for our Saturday, any spark could quickly get out of control. Please refrain from outdoor burning!

Outside of the fire danger, temperatures will be very pleasant with highs pushing into the lower 60s. We’ll have sunshine for most of the day, but clouds quickly increase by the end of the day as our next storm system approaches.

Light showers are expected to quickly spread from south to north into Green Country tonight, continuing into early Sunday morning. This is a very quick-moving system, so the majority of the rain is expected to move out of the area by mid-morning Sunday. Rain amounts will be light, likely on the order of a tenth to a quarter inch, but we’ll take whatever we can get!

As that storm system departs, mild conditions will continue into the first half of next week with upper 50s and low 60s for highs sticking around! Another quick-moving storm system could bring some additional showers by Wednesday before much bigger changes arrive!

A blast of cold, arctic air is expected to surge into eastern Oklahoma by late Thursday into Friday, and it appears that cold air will stick around into the weekend for the Christmas holiday! Highs may struggle to get out of the 30s in and around Christmas, so get ready to bundle up!

Despite the much colder air surging in, our chances for a white Christmas still appear low at the moment as moisture may remained trapped to our south across Texas over the holiday. But as this storm system is still several days out things will undoubtedly change, so continue to check back with us for updates on your holiday forecast! We’ll keep you advised!