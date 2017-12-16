Fire Danger, Chance Of Rain For Green Country Saturday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fire Danger, Chance Of Rain For Green Country Saturday

Posted: Updated:

From fire to rain: Very high fire danger and a fast chance of rain are in the cards for Green Country over the next 24 hours.

Our ongoing drought continues to feed wildfire danger in our area, and with south winds gusting at times near or above 30 miles per hour for our Saturday, any spark could quickly get out of control. Please refrain from outdoor burning!

Outside of the fire danger, temperatures will be very pleasant with highs pushing into the lower 60s. We’ll have sunshine for most of the day, but clouds quickly increase by the end of the day as our next storm system approaches.

Light showers are expected to quickly spread from south to north into Green Country tonight, continuing into early Sunday morning. This is a very quick-moving system, so the majority of the rain is expected to move out of the area by mid-morning Sunday. Rain amounts will be light, likely on the order of a tenth to a quarter inch, but we’ll take whatever we can get!

As that storm system departs, mild conditions will continue into the first half of next week with upper 50s and low 60s for highs sticking around! Another quick-moving storm system could bring some additional showers by Wednesday before much bigger changes arrive!

A blast of cold, arctic air is expected to surge into eastern Oklahoma by late Thursday into Friday, and it appears that cold air will stick around into the weekend for the Christmas holiday! Highs may struggle to get out of the 30s in and around Christmas, so get ready to bundle up!

Despite the much colder air surging in, our chances for a white Christmas still appear low at the moment as moisture may remained trapped to our south across Texas over the holiday. But as this storm system is still several days out things will undoubtedly change, so continue to check back with us for updates on your holiday forecast! We’ll keep you advised!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.