Man Arrested On Drug-Related Warrants After Claiming He Was Robbed At Gunpoint

A Tulsa man was arrested on drug-related warrants after he told police he was robbed at gunpoint.

Tulsa police were called to a robbery near 6300 East Tecumseh where Fransisco Macias-Gonzalez says two men robbed him at gunpoint for a large amount of cash before they fled in a black Impala (with no tag).

After searching for the two alleged suspects, police say they began questioning the validity of Macias-Gonzalez’s claim.

He was arrested when it was discovered he had warrants, including distribution and intent to distribute.