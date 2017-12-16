Attorney Arrested After Shooting Vinita Coach During Argument

Friday night, OSBI agents assisted the Craig County Sheriff's Office with a shooting at a home in Vinita.

At that residence, Karl Jones, a local attorney, and Jason Sauer, a high school coach, got into a verbal altercation that escalated.

Inside the home, police say, Jones shot Sauer several times; Sauer was transported to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition and Jones was arrested for shooting with intent to kill and booked into the Craig County Jail.