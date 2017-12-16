Attorney Arrested After Shooting Vinita Coach During Argument

Friday night, OSBI agents assisted the Craig County Sheriff's Office with a shooting at a home in Vinita.More >>
Friday night, OSBI agents assisted the Craig County Sheriff's Office with a shooting at a home in Vinita.More >>
The Washington Post, citing an analyst, reports the Trump administration is prohibiting officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from using a list of words, including "fetus" and "diversity," in any documents used for prepping next year's budget.More >>
The Washington Post, citing an analyst, reports the Trump administration is prohibiting officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from using a list of words, including "fetus" and "diversity," in any documents used for prepping next year's budget.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!