Tulsa Robbery Victim Arrested After Police Arrive

Crime can happen to anyone and this story is proof. Police say they responded to an armed robbery Saturday morning only to also turn around and arrest the victim of that crime.

That man is now in jail on a felony drug warrant.



Business owners near Pine and Sheridan say they're used to seeing suspicious activity and crime in the area.

Police took Francisco Macias-Gonzalez into custody not long after he gave them a call.

He told police as he pulled into work at B & P Enterprise that two men came up to him, pointing a gun at him and demanding cash.

Before his arrest, Macias-Gonzalez told News On 6 he handed the men more than $300, saying he has kids and it wasn't worth risking the possibility of getting shot.

"He's a really nice guy. He'd give the shirt off his back to ya," said Vintage Motorsports Owner Jeramie Bordwine.

Bordwine owns the business across the street and says crime doesn't surprise him anymore.

"I’ve had a couple things stolen from me," he said.

Police say the two men who robbed Macias-Gonzalez took off in a black Chevy Impala with no tag.

Officers left the scene to search the neighborhood but quickly returned after realizing he had a felony warrant for selling drugs.

Business owners say they're always thinking of how they can step up security on their street.

"I've got a security system that'll be here next week that's getting put in because I'm gonna start keeping a closer eye on this stuff," said Ron’s Repair Owner Ronnie Carpenter.

"I don't want to take the risk anymore. It's just a liability that's not worth taking," said Bordwine.

If you have any information about what happened, or if you see the black Chevy Impala with no tags, contact Tulsa Police.