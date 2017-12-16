Two In Custody, One On The Run After Tulsa Police Chase

A suspect is on the run and two others are in police custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase.

The car involved was stolen out of Oklahoma City.

Police say this all started after officers spotted the car leaving a Motel 6 at East 41st Street in Tulsa.

When police tried to stop them, the suspects kept going.

Police say the chase ended near East 37th and Mingo and that is when the three suspects inside ran off.

Police say Quinton Ruby and Charles Robinson were arrested a short distance from the car.

They are facing several charges including resisting officers.