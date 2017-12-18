Oklahoma Dad Concerned About Popular 'Kid Friendly' App - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Dad Concerned About Popular 'Kid Friendly' App

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma father is warning other parents about what your children might accidentally see on websites meant to be "kid-friendly."

The dad found something hidden in the app his young daughter was playing. 

If your children have a tablet or maybe have one waiting under the tree for Christmas morning, this message is for you.

Ty Formby and his wife have an eight- and seven-year-old daughters.  He says the girls like to watch Kids YouTube.

They try to limit their daughters' "technology time" to about an hour a day and try to monitor it the best they can.

But a few weeks ago, his daughter was playing 'Things Only a Genius Would Know.'  In the background, Ty says he faintly heard profanity.  He posted that video to Facebook to warn other parents.

"Your kids are gonna hear bad words in the world, parents are gonna say bad words...it's just gonna happen, but the fact that it was on a kids program and it was so intentional and premeditated and thought out to be a subliminal message that a could hear and go out and cuss. That's disturbing," said Ty Formby.

Ty reported to video to YouTube, but right now, the video has not been removed. Ty says he's made his daughters take a break from technology altogether.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.