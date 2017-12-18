Washington County Man Suspected In Vehicle Theft

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a man they said is a suspect in a recent vehicle theft in rural Washington County.

Garrett Tatum is also wanted for an outstanding failure to appear warrant in Dewey, WCSO said.

WCSO is asking anyone with information about Tatum's whereabouts to contact them at 918-332-4000, 918-338-4001 or CrimeStoppers at 918-336-2583.

CrimeStoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted persons.