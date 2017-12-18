10-Day Burn Ban Issued In Wagoner, Pittsburg Counties - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

10-Day Burn Ban Issued In Wagoner, Pittsburg Counties

WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 10-day burn ban has been issued in Wagoner County effective immediately due to extreme fire danger.

“It is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands, or to build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands fire,” a news release says.

Exceptions to the ban include gas grills; charcoal grills and smokers, if attended, on a minimum of 10’X10’ concrete pad, water is available and embers to be extinguished if grills or smokers are to be transported; welding, if permit obtained from the local fire department and pressurized water is on standby and an observer is present.

Anyone violating the ban could be subject to a fine no more than $500 and/or imprisonment for no more than one year.

A 10-day burn ban was also issued in Pittsburg County Monday afternoon.

