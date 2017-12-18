Judge Upholds Jury’s Sentence Of Tulsa Man In Daughter’s Death

A Tulsa County judge upheld a jury's recommendation for a former TU football player convicted of child abuse murder for his baby girl's death.

The judge sentenced Tavarreon Dickerson to life with parole.

Dickerson was convicted in December 2017 of child abuse murder for the death of his 6-week-old daughter, Raylie.

During deliberations, the jury asked if they could give Dickerson a lesser sentence, to which the judge replied, “no.”

The prosecutor in the trial said regardless of that, the jury was able to return a unanimous guilty verdict.

The judge said the jury found beyond a reasonable doubt that he did it.