After Short Stint With OSU, Tyreek Hill Making Impact In NFL

Tyreek Hill’s time at Oklahoma State University was like a comet - he flashed his speed to 1,800 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in 2014 before an assault charge led to his dismissal that December.

“I came out of the first game at OSU, I was a surprise to a lot of people. I was thankful and blessed those coaches at OSU gave me the opportunity,” Hill said.

His second chance came at West Alabama, and, eventually, the Kansas City Chiefs took Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

“A lot of people doubted me. I used that as motivation, I guess, that fueled me to greatness,” he said.

In his rookie season, Hill was an All-Pro selection and played in the Pro Bowl. He also led the league with 12 touchdowns.

“It's been great. I have been able to keep myself humble. I have an amazing group surrounding me to keep me grounded,” he said.

Only in his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill is quickly becoming a household name - but in the locker room, he's getting more noticed as a leader.

“Dude is an incredible player. He is just an absolute out-of-this-world talent - quickness, speed, I'm just glad he's on my team,” said James Winchester with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Running back Kareem Hunt said, “I really enjoy watching him play. Just a chance like that, to see a guy like that, raw, and make plays and make people miss.

“This organization has been amazing to me,” Hill said. “They treated me like a human, that's all I can ask. I'm going to give this organization and these guys everything I got.”