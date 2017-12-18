Food For Kids Program Aims To End Childhood Hunger

One in four children in our state don’t have regular access to food. That’s why News On 6 is on a mission to end childhood hunger in Oklahoma.

We wanted to give back this holiday season by helping pass out fresh fruits and vegetables to families who participate in the Food For Kids Program.

If you would like to play a part in helping to end childhood hunger, click here to donate. Now through December 31st, your donation with be doubled thanks to the George Kaiser Family Foundation when you designate your donation to Fill the Plate. We hope people will pay it forward this season with random acts of kindness.

