Tulsa Police Identify City's 79th Homicide Victim

Police identified the victim of Tulsa's 79th homicide.

Tulsa Police said 33-year-old Marquillon Glover was shot multiple times at an after-hours club near 16th and Memorial.

12/17/2017 Related Story: TPD: Shooting Death Marks City's 79th Homicide

Kreshonna Alexander said she can’t believe her cousin is gone.

"I hope they find him and catch him and get justice," Alexander said. "It's sad because, I mean, that was somebody's father. You know what I mean? He has children."

Glover was shot early Sunday morning after leaving Gerleesa's Lounge near 16th and Memorial. Police said he died on the way to the hospital.

"I just feel like they need to do something about all this killing out here because it's really sad," Alexander said.

Sergeant Dave Walker said after-hour clubs are a hotbed for crime.

"Be aware of your surroundings and know that anything like this can happen again. If we don't put this killer in jail, that means that this killer is out there," Walker said.

Business owners near the club, like Lucia Lopez, are keeping their guard up as well.

"The crime has brought some of the businesses down because people know it's an unsafe area," Lopez said.

She said since the killer is still out there, she's afraid of what could happen next.

"Anything can really happen. We don't really know what to expect," Lopez said.

Alexander said, "I just wish the killing would stop. We need to stick together and help one another instead of just killing each other."

Detectives are still searching for the suspect. If you know anything about what happened, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.