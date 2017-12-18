Police: Man In Jail After Assaulting Officer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police: Man In Jail After Assaulting Officer

Posted: Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

A man is behind bars after Sand Springs Police say he assaulted an officer during a traffic stop.

Police say it was Michael Massey's second DUI arrest, and when officers pulled him over, he got violent.

Body Cam Video:

"Hahaha., don't you hit me you hear me!? You just assaulted a police officer!"

"I didn't do nothing!"

"Yes, you did."

This is body cam video from a traffic stop in Sand Springs that officers say turned violent, quickly.

12/18/2017 Related Story: Sapulpa Man Arrested For DUI And Assaulting A Police Officer

It all started when Officer Perez tries to pull over the driver of this white van after several reports he was cutting other drivers off.

The driver, who we now know as Michael Massey, eventually pulls over into this gas station parking lot.

When officers tried to Massey a sobriety test he admits to having three or four drinks before hitting the road.  The video shows Massey becoming too emotional to finish his sobriety test so officers put him in handcuffs.

After Massey headbutted officer Perez, police say he refused to get out of the patrol car at the jail, which caused another scuffle.

Massey is in the Tulsa County Jail,  facing several complaints including assault and battery of a police officer and DUI.

"It reminds you of the danger the officers are put in every day on the street,” said Sand Springs Deputy Chief John Mars.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.