Police: Man In Jail After Assaulting Officer

A man is behind bars after Sand Springs Police say he assaulted an officer during a traffic stop.

Police say it was Michael Massey's second DUI arrest, and when officers pulled him over, he got violent.

Body Cam Video:

"Hahaha., don't you hit me you hear me!? You just assaulted a police officer!"

"I didn't do nothing!"

"Yes, you did."

This is body cam video from a traffic stop in Sand Springs that officers say turned violent, quickly.

It all started when Officer Perez tries to pull over the driver of this white van after several reports he was cutting other drivers off.

The driver, who we now know as Michael Massey, eventually pulls over into this gas station parking lot.

When officers tried to Massey a sobriety test he admits to having three or four drinks before hitting the road. The video shows Massey becoming too emotional to finish his sobriety test so officers put him in handcuffs.

After Massey headbutted officer Perez, police say he refused to get out of the patrol car at the jail, which caused another scuffle.

Massey is in the Tulsa County Jail, facing several complaints including assault and battery of a police officer and DUI.

"It reminds you of the danger the officers are put in every day on the street,” said Sand Springs Deputy Chief John Mars.