Bixby Superintendent's Future On School Board Agenda

Bixby Public School's Board of Education will meet Tuesday evening to discuss the employment status of it's superintendent, Dr. Kyle Wood.

The special meeting at 6 p.m. comes as an investigation continues into the school's response to a reported sexual assault by football players on one of their fellow teammates at Woods' home earlier this year.

The Bixby board has held several meetings since the high school player assault came forward, but so far, have not taken any action against any district officials or students.

?12/14/2017 Related Story: Bixby School Board Fields Public Questions On Football Team Assault Allegations

The meeting's agenda shows the board will consider a possible resignation agreement concerning Dr Woods. At this time, Wood has not resigned his position.

A court document filed November 27th reviewed the investigation and requested search warrants for the electronic communications of Superintendent Dr. Kyle Wood, Principal Terry Adams, Athletic Director Jay Bittle and Head football coach Loren Montgomery.

News On 6 will be at that meeting and will bring you the new developments as we get them.