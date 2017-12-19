Bixby Superintendent's Future On School Board Agenda - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bixby Superintendent's Future On School Board Agenda

Posted: Updated:
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

Bixby Public School's Board of Education will meet Tuesday evening to discuss the employment status of it's superintendent, Dr. Kyle Wood.

The special meeting at 6 p.m. comes as an investigation continues into the school's response to a reported sexual assault by football players on one of their fellow teammates at Woods' home earlier this year.

The Bixby board has held several meetings since the high school player assault came forward, but so far, have not taken any action against any district officials or students.

?12/14/2017 Related Story: Bixby School Board Fields Public Questions On Football Team Assault Allegations

The meeting's agenda shows the board will consider a possible resignation agreement concerning Dr Woods.  At this time, Wood has not resigned his position. 

A court document filed November 27th reviewed the investigation and requested search warrants for the electronic communications of Superintendent Dr. Kyle Wood, Principal Terry Adams, Athletic Director Jay Bittle and Head football coach Loren Montgomery.

News On 6 will be at that meeting and will bring you the new developments as we get them.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.