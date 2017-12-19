Raise Your Voice Showcases Student's Talents

Some Tulsa Public School students showed off their musical talent Monday.



The students are taking part in a program called "Raise Your Voice," a partnership with Tulsa Opera.

With some schools cutting Fine Arts programs due to budget constraints, professional musicians from the Tulsa Opera meet with TPS students twice a week to teach them about music.

Tulsa Opera says "Raise Your Voice" allows them to reach students who otherwise would not have been interested in this type of art. Because opera is a mixture of music and drama, students have the opportunity to express themselves, learn about culture and it instills confidence.

The "Raise Your Voice" held their holiday concert Monday evening, after the students spent their entire semester preparing for it.