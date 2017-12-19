Tulsa Man Booked On Second-Degree Murder Complaint

Police arrested a 43-year-old Tulsa man on a second-degree murder complaint following a Monday fatal shooting.

Investigators say neighbors told them, David Scott was arguing with the victim, Temp Burdick over the victim being abusive to women. They say that argument led to a car chase that covered five blocks prior to the shooting near Virgin and Lewis.

In their arrest report, police say when the chase ended, Scott fired his gun at Burdick's vehicle. Police say Burdick, 33, was shot in the head and later died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw a white pickup with a cattle guard on the back instead of a tailgate leaving after hearing shots.

Police say they then set up surveillance at David Scott's home and saw him leave in his truck. That's when they pulled him over and arrested him.

After he was questioned, David Scott was booked into the Tulsa County jail.