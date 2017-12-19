Police Chase Through 4 Cities Ends With Tulsa Arrest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Chase Through 4 Cities Ends With Tulsa Arrest

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a high speed chase through four Green Country communities early Tuesday ends with an arrest.  

The chase ended near 11th and Sheridan. 

OHP says the suspect was first taken to the hospital after getting in a scuffle with troopers who were trying to take him into custody.  He will then be booked into the Tulsa County jail.

Troopers say Broken Arrow Police initially tried to stop the Mitsubishi Lancer in their community.  That chase led them through Jenks, Glenpool, before ending in Tulsa.

Troopers say they saw the Lancer near Virgin and Sheridan and got involved in the chase.  The OHP says the Lancer fits the description of a car reported stolen several days ago.

OHP says they found pills and marijuana inside the car and believe the suspect planned on selling the marijuana.  They add, the suspect also had warrants out for his arrest

