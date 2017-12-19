Checotah Gas Station Clerk Tied Up, Robbed

Deputies are looking for two men they say tied up and robbed a gas station clerk near Checotah over the weekend.

At about 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 17th, they say the two armed men walked into the Shell gas station along Highway 150 just off I-40. McIntosh County Sheriff's Office says the men told the clerk to get on the ground, then taped her arms and legs.

The robbers then emptied the cash register before leaving in a white Chevy extended cab pickup.

Deputies say one of the men was wearing a medical bandage over his face.

Detectives are reviewing security video from the station.

If you know anything about the robbery call the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office at 918-689-2526.